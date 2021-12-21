Buhari receives COVID-19 booster jab in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the COVID-19 booster shot in Abuja.

The President’s Chief Personal Physician, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi, administered the Pfizer Biontech vaccine on him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari’s vaccination card was signed by the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The NPHCDA chief, who said the President was leading by example, said eight million Nigerians had been vaccinated.

He added that the new developments had shown that COVID-19 was fast becoming the disease of the unvaccinated.

READ ALSO: FG approves COVID-19 vaccine booster in Nigeria

The Federal Government introduced the booster shots in a bid to check the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) in a statement issued last week reeled out the guidelines for the administration of the booster jabs.

It said persons eligible for the booster dose must be 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now