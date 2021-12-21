Connect with us

Buhari receives COVID-19 booster jab in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received the COVID-19 booster shot in Abuja.

The President’s Chief Personal Physician, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi, administered the Pfizer Biontech vaccine on him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari’s vaccination card was signed by the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The NPHCDA chief, who said the President was leading by example, said eight million Nigerians had been vaccinated.

He added that the new developments had shown that COVID-19 was fast becoming the disease of the unvaccinated.

FG approves COVID-19 vaccine booster in Nigeria

The Federal Government introduced the booster shots in a bid to check the spread of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) in a statement issued last week reeled out the guidelines for the administration of the booster jabs.

It said persons eligible for the booster dose must be 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

