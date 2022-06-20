Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oyebanji was accompanied to the State House by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu.

The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, was also at the forum.

The APC candidate won the Ekiti State governorship election after defeating 12 other candidates including former governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bisi Kolawole, in the exercise held across the 16 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

The President said he followed the election keenly and expressed happiness at the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said: “I loved how the APC governors mobilized, and supported you ((Oyebanji).

“I think the party is very lucky, and things are getting better. I congratulate the chairman, and I pray you sustain it.”

In his remarks, Adamu thanked God for the party’s success in the election and pledged that same would be replicated in Osun State next month.

Badaru, who was the Chairman of the Campaign Council for Ekiti Election, congratulated the President on the APC success in the poll.

He said: “Your unending effort to reposition the party is paying off. If we combine the votes of the candidates that came second and third, our candidate still beat them by a wide margin.

“APC is being daily endeared to Nigerians. Our gratitude goes to you, Mr. President.”

