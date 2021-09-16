Buhari receives FIFA, CAF chiefs Infantino, Motsepe in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart Patrice Motsepe at the the State House in Abuja.

The duo paid Nigeria’s number one citizen a courtesy visit a day after attending the opening ceremony of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos.

Buhari was presented with a number 10 jersey and football by Infantino.

Also in attendance were the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku and Mali FA President Mamoutou Toure.

The Aisha Buhari Cup is on its second day today (Thursday), with Cameroon billed to face Morocco.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Super Falcons defeated Mali 2-0 in the opening gane which followed an exciting opening ceremony that had big football dignitaries present.

Six teams are participating in the competition including hosts Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, and South Africa.

