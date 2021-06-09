Buhari receives first ‘made in Nigeria’ mobile phone | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Buhari receives first ‘made in Nigeria’ mobile phone
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, received the first ‘made in Nigeria’ mobile phone in Abuja before the start of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
The phone, branded ITF Mobile, was presented to the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.
According to Adebayo, the phone was one of 12 produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.
READ ALSO: Senate screens Buhari’s aide, Onochie, five others as INEC commissioners
Adebayo expressed excitement presenting the mobile device to the President.
He said: “Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.
“It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”
