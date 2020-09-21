Buhari receives Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, met on Sunday night in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Buhari Sallau, Personal Assistant to the Nigerian president on Broadcast Media, made this known on his Twitter handle.

“President @MBuhari receives in audience Ghanian President H.E. @NAkufoAddo in State House on 20th Sep 2020,” the presidential aide said.

Though details of the meeting are still sketchy, it is believed issues around shops belonging to Nigerian residents in Ghana being shut will feature in the discussions.

Relationship between the two countries had centered around the issue recently, prompting the visit of th Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Ghana.

