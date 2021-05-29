Buhari receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received a second shot of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine.
He took the jab at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The innoculation was done by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.
The second dose was administered exactly 12 weeks after the President took the first shot on March 6.
More details later…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...