Buhari receives second jab of Covid-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received a second shot of the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine.

He took the jab at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The innoculation was done by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi Sanusi after which he was presented with the e-vaccination card by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The second dose was administered exactly 12 weeks after the President took the first shot on March 6.

More details later…

