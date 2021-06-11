Buhari reiterates order to shoot any person wielding AK-47s, other weapons | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that his directive to security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

The president also vowed that his administration would act firmly and decisively ‘‘against any and all persons found attacking our Police Force and other security personnel”.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement on Friday said that Buhari spoke on Thursday in Lagos at the handing over of security equipment by Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the Police Command in the south-western state.

The statement quoted Buhari as declaring that any nation that turned its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction was certainly on the path to self-destruction.

‘‘As Commander-in-Chief, my primary responsibility remains the security of the country and the safety of all citizens. Despite the many challenges we are facing, I want Nigerians to rest assured that we will secure this country.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities and our forests. We will secure the lives of our people,’’ Buhari said.

The president told members of the Nigeria Police Force that government would strive to improve their welfare and capacity, but added that the citizens equally had expectations from them.

‘‘First, let me commend the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country.

‘‘I have charged the Inspector-General to leave no stone unturned in rebuilding the morale of his officers and men, especially in the aftermath of the mindless violence associated with the EndSARS protests, as well as the recent spate of attacks on Police Stations in some parts of the country.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

