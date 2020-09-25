Buhari renews appointments of PTDF, PEF, NCDMB chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of the executive secretaries of three agencies in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said President Buhari retained Dr. Bello Gusau as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Others were the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Ahmed Bobboi; and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote.

Adesina said the renewal of the trio’s appointments was based on the recommendation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The appointments, according to him, take immediate effect.

The statement read: “Dr. Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the seven strategic priorities he had introduced in January 2017.

“These are: domestication, cost-cutting, sustainable funding, efficient internal processes, linkages with the industry, utilization of centres of excellence, and pursuit of home-grown research.

“Mr. Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

“Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.

“All the appointments take immediate effect.”

