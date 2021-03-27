Buhari renews call for recharge of Lake Chad | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari renewed his call for the recharge of Lake Chad which has shrunk to just 10 percent of its original size.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call during a meeting with the visiting Chadian President, Idriss Deby, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, about 30 million people are adversely affected by the shrunken lake.

He called for the recharge of the lake so that the people can resume their normal lives and curtail irregular migration of youths who in their desperation to get to Europe dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

President Buhari said: “It is imperative that there be water transfer to the Lake Chad from the Congo Basin, so that the people can resume their normal lives.

“I have been engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Africa and beyond, on why we need to recharge Lake Chad. Nigeria will benefit more, but it is also advantageous to everyone.”

The President thanked the Chadian government for its role in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

He added: “We appreciate what you are doing on security. When I first came to office in 2015, I came to see you, as well as leaders of other neighbouring countries, because it makes sense to be in the good books of our neighbours.”

