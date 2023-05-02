Buhari renews Dabiri-Erewa’s tenure as NiDCOM Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, reappointed the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa for a second term in office.

This was contained in a letter to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking for her confirmation.

A former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Dabiri-Erewa was appointed NIDCOM chairman in November 2018. She also served as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos at the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, where she chaired the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

