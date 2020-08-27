Buhari replaces Dokubo as Amnesty boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the sacking of Prof Charles Quarker Dokubo as Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.
He is to be replaced by Col Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme).
The appointment is with effect from August 21, 2020.
READ ALSO: AMNESTY PROGRAMME: Niger Delta youths protest alleged plot to reinstate Dokubo
His sack was contained in a statement the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, released in Abuja on Thursday.
“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.
“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours,” the statement read.
