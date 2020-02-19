Buhari replaces NDDC MD, enlarges board

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday replaced Mrs Gbene Joi Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president also approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Commission, by increasing its membership from three to five persons.

The changes were announced in a State House statement by Buhari’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

The NDDC board now has Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).

Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei the new Ag. Managing Director is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.

The President, in a letter to the red chamber and read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said his action would ensure that the IMC was not distracted while carrying out its assignment.

The three-member interim Committee was set up by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and he currently manages the commission.

