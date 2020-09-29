Buhari replaces two ambassadors-designate, seeks Senate confirmation of FCCPC, NPC nominees | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday replaced two non-career ambassadors-designate he appointed in July.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary, President Buhari replaced Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (Niger) and Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) with Muhammed Manta and Yusufu Yunusa respectively.

Manta and Yunusa are from Niger and Yobe States.

The letter read: “In accordance to section 171(1)(2)(c) & Subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, l have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusufu Yunusa from Niger and Yobe States respectively, as Non-Career Ambassadors Designate. Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

“The Senate is kindly requested to recall my earlier submission of Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana and Alhaji Yusuf Mohammad, from Niger and Yobe States respectively who were not confirmed and to kindly substitute Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana with Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta, Niger State and also Alhaji Yusuf Mohammad with Yusufu Yunusa, Yobe State.”

In a separate letter, the president sought the confirmation of eight nominees as Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman, Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The nominees are – Emeka Nwankpa (Chairman, South-East), Babatunde lrukera (Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, North-central), Yinka Osoba Apata (Executive Commissioner, South-west) and Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi (Executive Commissioner, North-North East).

Others are – Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed (Non-Executive Commissioner, North-west), Ayang Francis Eyam (Non-Executive Commissioner, South-South), Ben Nwoye (Non-Executive Commissioner, South-East) and Theophilus Oyebiyi (Non-Executive Commissioner, North-Central).

President Buhari also requested the confirmation of 12 nominees into the National Population Commission.

Nasir Isa Kwara (Nasarawa) is the Chairman of the commission.

The commissioners are – Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa), Muhammed Dottoji (Sokoto), Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara), Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi), Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT) and Ajayi Sunday (Ekiti).

Others are – Gama Zakar (Jigawa), Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe), Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara), Bala Banya (Katsina) and Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

