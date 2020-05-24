Latest Politics Top Stories

Buhari reportedly cancels approvals, appointments by late Kyari

May 24, 2020
ASO ROCK WATCH: Mourning ‘strongman’ Abba Kyari, plus that hasty attack on Senator Ndume
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly directed his new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari to cancel all appointments made by the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, without his permission.

Although no reason has been given for the president’s reported action, Guardian reports that at least 150 memos approved by the late Kyari without the president’s authorisation may have been uncovered.

Kyari, who died from complications arising from COVID-19 last month was regarded by many Nigerians as the fulcrum of the Buhari presidency.

However, the presidency is yet to respond to journalists’ request for clarification on the matter.

