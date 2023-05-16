Buhari returns from 13-day trip to UK

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned from a 13-day trip to the United Kingdom.

The president left the country on May 3 for the UK where he attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles lll.

He was later treated for a dental problem in a London hospital.

The Gulfstream jet conveying the president landed at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:00 p.m.

President Buhari was received by top government officials and service chiefs and thereafter moved to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The trip is the president’s last before he hands over power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

