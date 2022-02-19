Buhari returns from Belgium trip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned from a four-day trip to Belgium where he took in the 6th Europe-Africa summit held in Brussels.

The President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:00 p.m. and was received by top government officials.

READ ALSO: Buhari jets out for EU-AU summit in Belgium

Before he returned to the country, Buhari took part in a roundtable discussion on Peace, Security and Governance on Friday, and urged the European Union to join the international community to condemn in strong voice unconstitutional change of governments in many countries in Africa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now