Politics
Buhari returns from four-day trip to Portugal
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday evening returned to the country after a four-day trip to Portugal.
The president, who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 5:00 p.m., was received by top government officials.
Buhari left the country on June 28.
In Portugal, Buhari participated in the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference held in Lisbon.
He also led the Nigerian delegation to the signing of several agreements during his stay in the Iberian country.
READ ALSO: Buhari to inaugurate presidential wing of State House Clinic December
The agreements focused on Political Consultations, Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation, Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth and Sports.
The president was accompanied on the trip to Portugal by four ministers – Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Adeniyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), and Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports).
Others are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), Director- General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
