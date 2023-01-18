Buhari returns from two-day trip to Mauritania

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday returned from Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he received an award for strengthening peace in Africa.

The president, who left the country on Monday, also attended the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace in the French-speaking West African nation.

At the forum, Buhari told African leaders that his government had spent over $1 billion to reclaim territories held by Boko Haram in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe since 2015.

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4:00 p.m. and immediately headed to the State House in his Leonardo AW139 helicopter.

