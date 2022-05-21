Buhari returns from two-day trip to UAE

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday evening returned from his two-day trip to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Buhari left the country on Wednesday for the UAE to pay a condolence visit to the country’s new President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the death of the former leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4:00 p.m., alongside members of his delegation including the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

READ ALSO: It’s unfair to say Buhari ignores victims of insecurity in Nigeria,’ Presidency defends UAE trip

Also on the President’s entourage to the Middle East nation are the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now