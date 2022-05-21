Connect with us

News

Buhari returns from two-day trip to UAE

Published

55 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday evening returned from his two-day trip to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Buhari left the country on Wednesday for the UAE to pay a condolence visit to the country’s new President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the death of the former leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4:00 p.m., alongside members of his delegation including the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

READ ALSO: It’s unfair to say Buhari ignores victims of insecurity in Nigeria,’ Presidency defends UAE trip

Also on the President’s entourage to the Middle East nation are the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and his Aviation counterpart, Hadi Sirika.

Opinions

