Buhari returns from two-week trip to UK

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to the country after spending two weeks in the United Kingdom.

The president travelled to London on October 31 for a routine medical check-up.

Buhari’s jet touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 8:00 p.m.

The latest trip was President Buhari’s 14th visit to the UK since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

