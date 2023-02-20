Politics
Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU summit in Ethiopia
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon returned to Abuja after attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The president left the country for the Ethiopian capital last Thursday and took part in three high-level meetings that focused on peace and security, climate change, and the political situation in West Africa.
This year’s AU summit was Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s president.
READ ALSO: EU-AU summit: Push for commission of inquiry on slave auction in Libya, SERAP urges Buhari
The president was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by top government officials and service chiefs.
President Buhari is expected to be in Lagos on Tuesday for the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally, the last before Saturday’s presidential election.
