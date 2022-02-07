Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to Abuja after participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President was received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, among others.

Apart from participating fully in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government, the President held various bilateral meetings with some African leaders in the Ethiopian capital.

He also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, and commended him for maintaining peace and unity in the Horn of African nation.

