News
Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Ethiopia
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to Abuja after participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The President was received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, among others.
READ ALSO: Buhari meets Ethiopian PM, assures of Nigeria’s commitment to Africa’s progress
Apart from participating fully in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government, the President held various bilateral meetings with some African leaders in the Ethiopian capital.
He also met with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, and commended him for maintaining peace and unity in the Horn of African nation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...