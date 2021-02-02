Buhari returns to Abuja after four-day visit to Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja after a four-day official visit to Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

Buhari was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and other top government functionaries.

The President had last Friday travelled to his home state where he took part in the All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise.

Buhari was accompanied to the APC registration centre by the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and 10 governors elected on the party’s platform.

The President, who later addressed APC members, declared that there would not be imposition of any individual on the party members from Abuja henceforth.

Buhari also urged the country elite to appreciate the government’s efforts at improving the living conditions of Nigerians since it came on board in 2015.

