News
Buhari returns to Nigeria after 16 days abroad
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to the country after taking part in official engagements in Scotland, France, and South Africa.
The President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4:45 p.m, from Durban, South Africa, where he attended the opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021.
READ ALSO: Buhari promises investors greater opportunities in Nigeria
Buhari left the country on October 31 for Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held
He also participated in the Paris Peace Forum held in France.
