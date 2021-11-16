Buhari returns to Nigeria after 16 days abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to the country after taking part in official engagements in Scotland, France, and South Africa.

The President arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4:45 p.m, from Durban, South Africa, where he attended the opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair 2021.

Buhari left the country on October 31 for Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the 26th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held

He also participated in the Paris Peace Forum held in France.

