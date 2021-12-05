Buhari returns to Nigeria after attending EXPO 2020 in Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after participating in the EXPO 2020 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Buhari arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday afternoon and was received by top government officials.

The President, who left the country last Wednesday, attended Nigeria Day and participated in a trade and investment forum at the EXPO 2020 in the Middle Eas nation.

At the event, he stressed the need for world leaders to work together and reinforce partnerships to limit the catastrophic consequences of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the world.

He also met investors and assured them of improved business climate, especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes into full effect.

