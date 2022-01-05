Politics
Buhari reveals problem with restructuring, South-East
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday those pushing for the restructuring of Nigeria lacked the basic knowledge of the process.
The President, who stated this in an interview on a Channels Television, also flayed the people of South-East for demanding an additional state.
Several Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, among others had in the past demanded the restructuring of the country to prevent its total collapse.
READ ALSO: Niger Delta leaders give Buhari ultimatum to restructure Nigeria
The President said: “Those who talk of restructuring; I want them to define what they mean in their own concept of restructuring.
“Do they want more states? If they want, look at the map of Nigeria, at whose expense?”
“I have a problem with people from South-East; they said they wanted another state, as each of the geopolitical zones has six states.
“I said go and look at the map and see how many of the existing states will contribute to other states. That was the last I heard from them.”
