 Buhari rules out amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents, bandits | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Buhari rules out amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents, bandits

Published

8 mins ago

on

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ruled out amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents and armed bandits in the country.

The President stated this at a meeting of governors of the 19 northern states in the country held at the Government House in Kaduna.

The meeting was attended by governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mala Mai Buni (Yobe), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

10 other states were represented by their deputy governors.

Also at the meeting were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, led traditional rulers from the region to the meeting.

Buhari, who was represented at the meeting by Gambari, said his administration would continue to deal decisively with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals who had made life unbearable for Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to stop the ethnic profiling of criminals, stressing that all criminals should be treated as such.

READ ALSO: Sheikh Gumi clarifies reports of negotiation with bandits, blanket amnesty

The President said: “This meeting is coming at a time when the nation is making steady progress in addressing the many challenges impeding development and progress.

“We are providing critical infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports among which are critical to economic prosperity of our people as well as opening up economic opportunities for our citizens to pursue legitimate aspirations that grow the economy.

“At the same time, we are confronting the various dimensions of security challenges that continue to slow down the emancipation of our people from poverty and economic deprivation.

“The government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals constitute innocent threat citizens across the country.

“Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly without resorting to ethnic profiling.

“I have already tasked the new service chiefs to devise new strategies that will end this ugly situation where the lives of our people continue to be threatened by hoodlums and criminals.

“I expect that at this meeting, your Forum (Northern Governors’ Forum) will also discuss and devise ways of building stronger collaboration with the security architecture and the people in defeating criminality across the region and the nation at last.

“It is pertinent to note that the increased realizations of our security, democracy, and development indices are inextricably linked. Democracy and the rule of law promote stability and in turn, reinforce the power to assert freedom and economic progress of our people.

“This thread of interconnection needs the support of the Northern State Governors’ Forum and the entire citizenry of the country as any amount of positive sacrifice would be beneficial in bringing about national development and security of the nation.”

The Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, had last Friday urged the Federal Government to grant bandits willing to make peace “blanket amnesty” in a bid to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Gumi, who disclosed this to journalists after visiting the bandits’ camps in Niger State, said some of the bandits complained they were being killed and maimed unjustly.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports9 hours ago

Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom

The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....
Sports9 hours ago

Alisson’s father drowns while swimming near holiday home in Brazil

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Jose Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on...
Latest21 hours ago

UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Latest24 hours ago

Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Sports1 day ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...

Latest Tech News

Tech5 hours ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech1 day ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech2 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech3 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech5 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech6 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.