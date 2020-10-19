Buhari sacks chairman of Nigeria Copyright Commission’s Board

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of the Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) Board, Mr. Tonye Jaja.

The board was inaugurated by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

A letter dated October 15, 2020, and signed by the Solicitor-General, Dr. Dayo Akpata (SAN), said Jaja’s removal took immediate effect.

The letter was made available to journalists on Monday.

He was directed to handover the commission’s property to the Director-General, John Asien.

The letter read: “Wishing you success in your future endeavours. Please accept the assurances of warm regards and best regards.”

However, no reason was given for the NCC chairman’s removal by the president.

