Buhari sacks hydrocarbon project coordinator, Dumbari

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Dr. Giadom Ferdinard Dumbari as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

He also approved the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the project’s new coordinator.

The Presidency confirmed the development on its official Twitter handle – @NGRPresident – Tuesday night.

President Buhari appointed Dumbari as the HYPREP coordinator on March 8, 2022.

“President @MBuhari has approved the termination of the appointment of the @HYPREPNigeria Project Coordinator, Dr. Ferdinand Giadom, and the appointment of Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey as the new Project Coordinator with immediate effect,” the presidency added.

