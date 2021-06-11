 Buhari sacks Idachaba, appoints Ilelah as new NBC boss | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Buhari sacks Idachaba, appoints Ilelah as new NBC boss

Published

33 mins ago

on

NBC orders DSTV to suspend implementation of new tariffs

Amid moves to regulate operations of social media platforms and online broadcasting in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This comes barely 24 hours after Idachaba in a newspaper advertorial published on Thursday, asked all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for broadcast licences.

It followed the Federal Government’s announcement that Twitter and other social media platforms must register as a Nigerian company for them to do business in the country.

Idachaba had argued in the advertorial that the NBC establishment code empowers the commission to ask the companies to be licensed.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt directs all social media platforms, online broadcasters to apply for licence

However, on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Culture announced the appointment of Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, as the Director-General of the NBC.

Specifically, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

Mr. Idachaba was appointed acting Director-General of the commission replacing Modibbo Kawu who was suspended for alleged financial impropriety in February 2020.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....