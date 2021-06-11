Buhari sacks Idachaba, appoints Ilelah as new NBC boss | Ripples Nigeria

Amid moves to regulate operations of social media platforms and online broadcasting in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This comes barely 24 hours after Idachaba in a newspaper advertorial published on Thursday, asked all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for broadcast licences.

It followed the Federal Government’s announcement that Twitter and other social media platforms must register as a Nigerian company for them to do business in the country.

Idachaba had argued in the advertorial that the NBC establishment code empowers the commission to ask the companies to be licensed.

However, on Friday, the Ministry of Information and Culture announced the appointment of Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, as the Director-General of the NBC.

Specifically, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed the development in a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi.

Mr. Idachaba was appointed acting Director-General of the commission replacing Modibbo Kawu who was suspended for alleged financial impropriety in February 2020.

By Victor Uzoho

