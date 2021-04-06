Buhari sacks IGP Adamu, appoints new police boss | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed DIG Usman Alkali Baba as the new acting inspector-general of police, with immediate effect.

Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi disclosed the President’s directive on Tuesday afternoon, in Abuja.

Baba replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu whose tenure was recently extended, after it expired.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Buhari on February 4, extended the tenure of Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for three months.

This led to widespread outcry by many Nigerians on the legality of the extension.

