News

Buhari sacks NAPTIP chief, Mohammed

Published

13 seconds ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sacked the Director-General of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Basheer Mohammed.

Mohammed was appointed the NAPTIP chief in June.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the President has approved the appointment of Fatima Waziri-Azi as new NAPTIP Director-General.
READ ALSO: NAPTIP to engage local town-criers in fight against human trafficking

According to the statement, Waaziri-Azi’s appointment followed the recommendation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, based on her “pedigree, vast experience and proven track record to drive the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far.”

The new chief is a former Head of Department of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

Opinions

