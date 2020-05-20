Buhari sacks NECO chief, four other management staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Charles Uwakwe.

The President also approved the retrenchment of four other management staff of the examination body for various offences.

The affected staff are – Mr. Bamidele Olure, Acting Director, Finance and Accounts), Dr. Shina Adetona, Head of Procurement Division, Mr. Tayo Odukoya, Deputy Director, and Barr. Babatunde Aina, Head of Legal/Board Matters.

In a letter dated May 11, 2020, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, the NECO chief was accused of violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act.

The letter read: “After due consideration of the report of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some management staff of the Council, Mr. President in the exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty.”

Uwakwe was directed to hand over all government properties in his custody to the Acting Registrar of the Council.

