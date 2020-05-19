Buhari sacks TCN MD, Usman Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of Mr. Usman Mohammed as the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Minister of Power, Mamman Sale, who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Aaron Atimas, said the decision was effective immediately.

According to him, Mohammed’s sack was part of the continued measures to reposition and improve performance of the nation’s power sector.

He said the President had also approved the appointment of Mr. Sule Abdulaziz as acting Managing Director of TCN.

Sale also confirmed the appointment of four directors who had been on acting capacity in the company.

They are – Mr. Victor Adewumi (Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider), Mr. M. Lawal, (Executive Director, Independent Systems Operator), Mr. Ahmed lsa-Dutse (Executive Director, Finance and Accounts) and Mr. Justin Dodo (Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services).

