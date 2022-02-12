Buhari sacks wife, Aisha’s aide, Zainab Kazeem, appoints Sani Zorro as replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari has fired an aide in the office of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Zainab Kazeem, who was the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.

The sacking of the First Lady’s aide was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who said the termination of Kazeem’s appointment was with immediate effect.

In her place, the President approved the appointment of a veteran journalist and former lawmaker, Muhammad Sani Zorro, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady.

“The President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the services of Zainab Kazeem, as the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.

“In her place, the President has also approved the appointment of Mohammed Sani Zorro, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, Office of the First Lady/

“Zorro a famous journalist who brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionist leadership.

“He was at various times President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, West African Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Federation of African Journalists, FAJ.

“He was in the House of Representatives where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on North East,” Shehu said in the statement.

Shehu added that Buhari equally approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in the First Lady’s office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies at the instance of the First Lady herself.

Those affected by the redeployment are Dr Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs.

