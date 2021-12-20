Buhari sad, says Kaduna killings unacceptable

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, says the President is terribly sad and agonized at the renewed killings in Kaduna State where about 38 people were killed by terrorists in Giwa local government area of the state on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday entitled “President Buhari condemns gruesome terrorist killings in Kaduna State,” Shehu said Buhari expressed his sadness at the gruesome nature of the “recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area,” which has “made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.”

Part of the statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna State, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa Local Government Area, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.

“Bandits, within the week, have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

“The President also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Kajju on his demise.

“He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“President Buhari affirmed that our security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

“He has reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.”

