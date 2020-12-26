Buhari ‘salutes sacrifice’ of 20 dead doctors, mourns PANDEF chief

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday saluted the sacrifice of 20 doctors reportedly killed by COVID-19 in the country, saying the welfare of frontline medical workers is a priority of his government.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, paid tributes to the doctors in his condolence message to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Buhari said: “The death of our front line health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others.

“Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.”

Buhari noted that the country’s health workers are operating under severe limitations, but are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves,” he added.

President Buhari also expressed his sadness over the death of the Galadiman Lokoja, Chief Godwin Ajakpo, and the chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga.

Nkanga, who was a former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

