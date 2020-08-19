Business Latest

Buhari, Saudi King Salman discuss oil market

August 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed measures taken to stabilise and restore the balance of global oil markets in a telephone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders “stressed the importance of compliance, by all participants, to the OPEC+ agreement and the agreed upon compensation mechanism,” according to SPA.

Later on Wednesday, a ministerial panel of key OPEC+ oil producers, headed by Saudi Arabia, will hold a virtual meeting to review the oil market and the group’s conformity with the current oil output cut agreement.

OPEC+ is not likely to shift its output policy, which currently seeks reduction of output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) compared to a record high of 9.7 million bpd until this month.

OPEC+ said the Wednesday meeting would focus on compliance by countries like Nigeria, Iraq and Kazakhstan.

Opinions

