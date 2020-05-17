Buhari says action will be taken against bandits killing Nigerians in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday assured that action would be taken against bandits in Katsina State.

Katsina is one of the states in Nigeria where bandits have been terrorising and killing people in their numbers.

However, in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu released on Sunday, Buhari assured that actions would be taken against the criminals.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the commencement of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of Katsina State.

“A major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details are being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

“To give a full effect to the exercise, a planning team is already in the state selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the ‘unprecedented’ operation, the statement read.

Shehu further said that the “Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who has been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt impounds British aircraft for operating commercial flight into the country

He added, “President Buhari who expressed sadness over the recent attacks in the state extended his condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.”

Join the conversation

Opinions