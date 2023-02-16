Buhari says CBN naira redesign policy has reduced influence of money in politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday acknowledged that the ongoing monetary policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resulted in minimizing the influence of money in politics

Buhari, who stated this during a live broadcast in Abuja, reassured Nigerians on free, fair and credible elections.

The President also charged prospective voters to avoid taking steps capable of undermining the electoral process.

Buhari had on different occasions reaffirmed his commitment to 2023 elections devoid of violence and intimidation of voters.

He had also reiterated his position against the mobilization of state resources by politicians to perpetrate violence during polls.

The President in the live broadcast charged Nigerians to exercise their constitutional franchise despite the impediments resulting from the recent naira redesign policy.

He said: “On the 25th February 2023 the nation will be electing a new president and National Assembly members. I’m aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics. This represents a bold legacy step by this administration towards laying a strong for free and fair elections.

“I urgent every citizen, therefore, to go out to vote for their candidates of choice without fear because security will be provided your votes will count.

“I, however, admonish you to eschew violence and avoid steps capable of disrupting the electoral process.”

