Buhari says removal of subsidy makes economic sense but social nonsense —Aide

The Presidency has disclosed the reasons for the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to remove fuel subsidy by the end of June 2023.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Buhari, made this disclosure on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV ‘Morning Show.’

Last week, the government in a statement issued by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, explained that contrary to media reports the Buhari’s government has merely expanded the subsidy removal committee.

The Minister had while briefing journalists at the end of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, on Thursday said the decision on the removal has been left for the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

Buttressing Ms Ahmed’s explanation, Adesina categorically revealed that fuel subsidy will not be removed by Buhari‘s administration which ends on May 29.

He further quoted the President as saying fuel subsidy “makes economic sense but social nonsense” which explains the reluctance to ensure a total removal.

Adesina further said, “The President had been gradually convinced over the years, rather reluctantly, that subsidy is not a scam, after seeing what FG was paying out. So he agreed the monies can be channelled in other sectors.”

Regarding criticism from the organised labour over workers’ welfare, the Presidency noted that despite the challenges faced by the current administration, it has always prioritized the plight of the Nigerian worker.

“The country cannot be static and there will always be some redeeming angles but Labour never talked about that. A Minister raised an issue that if the FG cuts the civil service by 60 percent, it would still function but the President vows never to ensure loss of jobs. The fact that retrenchment did not happen despite the challenges the administration has to content with is praise worthy — even increasing salaries.

“Around 27 states could not pay salaries but the FG bailed them out, even increasing salaries so this administration has done a lot for the Nigerian worker,” Adesina stated.

