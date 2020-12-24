Buhari says success of military has positioned Nigeria as regional power

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian military in its efforts in peacekeeping missions in many West African countries, saying the successes recorded has positioned the country as a reliable regional power.

The President gave the commendation on Thursday during the Induction Ceremony of MI-171 Combat Helicopter And Commissioning Of Reactivated L-39ZA Aircraft by the Nigerian Air Force.

President Buhari, who joined the ceremony virtually from the Aso Villa in Abuja, further commended the Nigerian Air Force for contributing greatly in neutralising bandits and terrorists in the North-East and North-West parts of the country.

He said: “It is on record that these additional platforms have contributed immensely to the Air Force efforts against insurgents and armed bandits in recent engagements.

“Our Air Force since its establishment in 1964 has been playing critical roles in national security as well as in peacekeeping operations on the African continents.

“Our country’s efforts in internal security and peacekeeping missions in places like The Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Mozambique, Liberia, Sierra Leonne, Mali, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon, has only been a source of pride to us as a nation but has also projected us as a reliable regional power that has helped stabilised other nations and stood firm in the defence of democracy.”

