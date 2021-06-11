Buhari scores economy low, targets more FDIs | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he was not satisfied with the performance of Nigeria’s economy.

The President said his administration is working hard to increase Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria.

Buhari, who stated this in an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), however, said the government has not performed badly considering the situation in the North-East and South-South parts of the country when it assumed office in 2015.

He challenged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of the government.

The President said: “I am not satisfied with the economy. That’s why I’m trying to make sure we persuade foreign countries to allow their multinationals to develop more confidence in Nigeria and come and invest.

“Again, I want Nigerians to be fair to this administration.

“They should reflect seriously on the time we came in especially as far as the North-East and the South-South is concerned.

“Where we are now in term of resources and how much we are producing. The previous administration (Goodluck Jonathan’s government) before me was producing 2.1 million per day at $100 per barrel.

“When we came in, militants in the South-South were unleashed on this administration and production went down to half a million barrels per day and then in the market, oil price collapsed.

“I will like Nigerians to reflect on these in terms of resources in time and I believe that we have not done very badly.”

