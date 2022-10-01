Buhari scores self high on security, fight against corruption in last Independence Day speech

President Muhammadu Buahri has said that his administration has done well, especially in the areas of security and the fight against corruption.

Buhari said this in his Independence Day Speech broadcast on Saturday, marking his last Independence Day celebration as Nigeria’s President.

He said, “We have made appreciative progress in many areas, but we are not at the destination.

One of the areas we have made progress is in the eradication of corruption. We strengthened institutions fighting corruption. We also secured the repatriation of large sums of money kept abroad. We will continue to block ways of corruption.”

He also stated that his administration has made tremendous progress in the fight against insurgency, and banditry. He assured that his administration would not relent in combating insecurity until he hands over to the next President.

More details in subsequent reports.

