Buhari seals Usman’s fate, confirms Bello-Koko as NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Bello-Koko had earlier served as the NPA acting managing director following the suspension of Hadiza Usman last year.

Buhari suspended Usman in May 2021 over alleged gross misconduct.

The President also ordered the probe of NPA management under her leadership.

The Director of Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, confirmed the appointment of the new managing director in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read: The President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority. “Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

