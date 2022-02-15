News
Buhari seals Usman’s fate, confirms Bello-Koko as NPA MD
President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).
Bello-Koko had earlier served as the NPA acting managing director following the suspension of Hadiza Usman last year.
Buhari suspended Usman in May 2021 over alleged gross misconduct.
The President also ordered the probe of NPA management under her leadership.
READ ALSO: Operations at Nigerian ports to go digital by 2025 – NPA boss, Bello-Koko
The Director of Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, confirmed the appointment of the new managing director in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement read: The President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority. “Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...