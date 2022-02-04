Buhari seeks better population management

President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated for better management of the country’s growing population through the better health management.

Buhari made this call on Thursday, at the launch of the revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development in the State House, Abuja in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

According to the President, the aim of the programme was to ensure a healthy population by instituting programmes aimed at redressing the high fertility rate.

“The policy emphasizes the urgency to address Nigeria’s sustained high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern family planning, counselling and commodities as well as promote birth spacing.

“This will enable Nigeria to achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents, newborn and children, and other population groups.

“Other highlights of the revised population policy underscore the importance of investing in quality education of young people (particularly girls), human capital development, advancing holistic effort to achieve significant demographic transition.

“The Revised Population Policy is rich with all necessary information that will guide the implementation of Nigeria’s Mid-term and Perspective Development Plan.

“It will further address concerns of the large population of young people who are our pride, our future and assets to drive our development efforts,” the President added.

