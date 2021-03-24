Buhari seeks stronger collaborations against terrorism after Niger attacks | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for stronger collaborations between countries, to end terrorism in the sub-Saharan and Sahel regions in Africa.

Buhari made this call on Tuesday when he was sympathising with Niger Republic’s President, Mahamadou Issoufou and the country’s citizens, following the recent killing of about 137 people by terrorists.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari condemned the terrorist’s attacks, describing it as heinous.

“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and people of Niger Republic. Nigeria stands with all her neighbours in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Buhari and Issoufou agreed to strengthen sub-regional security as a way to push back against worrisome attacks by Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa (ISWA’s) in the regions.

