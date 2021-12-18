Buhari seeks Turkey’s help in fight against terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Turkey to help Africa in the fight against terrorism by providing concrete support and financial aid.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call in a keynote address at the ongoing Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

He said the “Boko Haram group, though fragmented by internal strife and degraded by Nigeria’s defence forces, was still active and preying on soft targets.”

The President expressed delight that the Summit convened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given due consideration to the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.

He also called for a partnership with Turkey on climate change.

Buhari said: ‘‘It has become a catalyst for conflict through food insecurity, drying up of lakes, loss of livelihood and youth migration, among others.

‘‘The trend is the same around the world where communities are overwhelmed by forest fires, rising sea levels, flood, drought, and desertification.

‘‘I want to seize this opportunity to appeal for support for initiatives such as Africa’s Great Green Wall on Environment and Land Management, which is designed to fight the effects of climate change and desertification in Africa.

‘‘The initiative aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land in the 11 countries of the Sahel-Sahara strip, capture 250 million tons of carbon and, create 10 million green jobs by 2030.”

