Buhari sends delegates to Borno over farmers killed by Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Borno State to commiserate with the people over the killing of farmers by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday.

The delegation, led by President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, arrived the Boko Haram troubled state mid-day on Monday (today).

A statement by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser, media, to Lawan read:

“A federal government delegation led by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State by mid-day on Monday on a condolence visit over the killing of farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

“Members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

READ ALSO: 43 farmers killed by Boko Haram did not get clearance to go to farm —Buhari’s aide, Shehu

“Other members are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd) and Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

“The delegation was received on arrival at the airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

“The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the government and the people of Borno State over the incident.”

A United Nations’s (UN’s) report claimed that no less than 110 persons were beheaded by Boko Haram in the attack but the Nigerian Military is insisting on earlier reports from the state that 43 farmers were killed.

Join the conversation

Opinions