Buhari sends ‘get well soon’ message to ailing Saudi ruler

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent a get well soon message to Saudi ruler, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalised.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The president said:

“On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.”

